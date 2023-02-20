Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 12.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDYN is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GDYN is $19.17, which is $6.71 above the current price. The public float for GDYN is 51.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDYN on February 19, 2023 was 432.43K shares.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Stock Sees a-1.97 Decrease

The stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has seen a -3.04% decrease in the past week, with a 4.53% gain in the past month, and a -2.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for GDYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for GDYN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDYN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw 11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from CARNEY LLOYD, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $12.55 back on Nov 23. After this action, CARNEY LLOYD now owns 648,709 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $753,000 using the latest closing price.

CARNEY LLOYD, the Director of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 23,000 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CARNEY LLOYD is holding 5,200 shares at $287,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.02 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -3.64. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.