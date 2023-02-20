Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has increased by 3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 12.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that TV Isn’t Dying, and This Broadcaster’s Stock Is Underpriced

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is 4.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTN is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is $15.25, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for GTN is 75.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On February 19, 2023, GTN’s average trading volume was 739.08K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) Stock

GTN’s stock has seen a 9.97% increase for the week, with a 11.42% rise in the past month and a 14.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for Gray Television Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for GTN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GTN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from ROBINSON HARRIETT J, who purchase 68,750 shares at the price of $17.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, ROBINSON HARRIETT J now owns 1,042,217 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $1,225,350 using the latest closing price.

ROBINSON HARRIETT J, the 10% Owner of Gray Television Inc., sale 68,750 shares at $17.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that ROBINSON HARRIETT J is holding 0 shares at $1,225,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+24.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.