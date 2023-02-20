Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 10.86. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMRE is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GMRE is $11.86, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for GMRE is 61.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMRE on February 19, 2023 was 494.88K shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

GMRE stock saw an increase of -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.07% and a quarterly increase of 14.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for GMRE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GMRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GMRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMRE reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for GMRE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

GMRE Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMRE fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Global Medical REIT Inc. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMRE starting from MOORE ROSCOE M JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jan 10. After this action, MOORE ROSCOE M JR now owns 0 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc., valued at $48,956 using the latest closing price.

Cole Henry, the Director of Global Medical REIT Inc., purchase 1,287 shares at $15.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Cole Henry is holding 7,732 shares at $19,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Medical REIT Inc. stands at +16.08. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.