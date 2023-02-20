Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 179.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPC is $169.80, which is -$11.54 below the current market price. The public float for GPC is 137.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for GPC on February 19, 2023 was 903.37K shares.

The Volatility of Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) Stock: A 4.10% Ratio for the Week

GPC stock saw an increase of 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.63% and a quarterly increase of 0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GPC, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.59. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+33.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +4.76. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.