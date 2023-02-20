Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 18.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNK is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GNK is $23.24, which is $5.36 above the current price. The public float for GNK is 39.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNK on February 19, 2023 was 833.79K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) Stock

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a -1.37% decrease in the past week, with a 9.92% rise in the past month, and a 15.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

GNK Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 22,887 shares at the price of $15.82 back on Aug 23. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 74,781 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $362,020 using the latest closing price.

REGAN ARTHUR L, the Director of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 62,512 shares at $15.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that REGAN ARTHUR L is holding 55,824 shares at $978,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.63 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +33.27. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.