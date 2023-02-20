GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 22.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The average price predicted for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) by analysts is $183.91, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 175.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GDS was 1.58M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) Stock

GDS’s stock has fallen by -6.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly rise of 43.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.09% for GDS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $33 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GDS, setting the target price at $32.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

GDS Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.78. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.30 for asset returns.