Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 15.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

The public float for FRSH is 31.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.42% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.60M shares.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock Showcases -2.42% 20-Day Moving Average

FRSH stock saw an increase of -0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.89% and a quarterly increase of 12.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

FRSH Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.19. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, who purchase 7,124 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Feb 14. After this action, WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $112,860 using the latest closing price.

WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, the 10% Owner of Freshworks Inc., purchase 72,440 shares at $15.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC is holding 16,505,086 shares at $1,154,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. Equity return is now at value -228.60, with -182.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.