Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 65.22. but the company has seen a 7.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Freshpet Activists Push Pet-Food Maker to Explore Sale

, and the 36-month beta value for FRPT is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRPT is $71.65, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume for FRPT on February 19, 2023 was 591.22K shares.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has gone up by 7.58% for the week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month and a 2.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.77% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for FRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

FRPT Trading at 14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.91. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Weise Stephen, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $68.00 back on May 27. After this action, Weise Stephen now owns 0 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Weise Stephen, the EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain of Freshpet Inc., sale 4,351 shares at $105.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Weise Stephen is holding 0 shares at $459,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -6.98. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.