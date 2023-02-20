Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 19.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FMS is $15.89, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for FMS on February 19, 2023 was 731.36K shares.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has seen a 2.72% increase in the past week, with a 10.75% gain in the past month, and a 31.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for FMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FMS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.70 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

FMS Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.10. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+28.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 104.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.19. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.