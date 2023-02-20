Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. however, the company has experienced a -10.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for FSP is 92.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSP on February 19, 2023 was 814.71K shares.

Trading Update: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock Endures 4.31% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has seen a -10.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.08% drop in the past month, and a -3.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for FSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.14% for FSP stock, with a simple moving average of -17.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FSP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

FSP Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from HANSEN BRIAN N, who purchase 2,941 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, HANSEN BRIAN N now owns 518,066 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $8,073 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN BRIAN N, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 50,125 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that HANSEN BRIAN N is holding 515,125 shares at $137,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +46.11. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.