Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is $2.50, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for FOSL is 46.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOSL on February 19, 2023 was 498.84K shares.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Stock Observes -15.98% 200-Day Moving Average

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has experienced a -1.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.38% drop in the past month, and a -3.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.05% for FOSL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on May 26. After this action, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now owns 3,215,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $70,600 using the latest closing price.

NEAL DIANE L, the Director of Fossil Group Inc., sale 34,427 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that NEAL DIANE L is holding 16,469 shares at $258,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.