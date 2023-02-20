FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 34.67. however, the company has experienced a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is $34.52, The public float for FLNG is 29.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNG on February 19, 2023 was 524.23K shares.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

FLNG stock saw an increase of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.74% and a quarterly increase of 8.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for FLNG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNG

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNG reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for FLNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

FLNG Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNG rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, FLEX LNG Ltd. saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.57 for the present operating margin

+60.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEX LNG Ltd. stands at +47.23. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95.

Based on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 183.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.75. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.