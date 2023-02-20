Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 39.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/22 that Fiverr Stock Is Tumbling. Trends in Europe Are ‘Uncertain.’

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) by analysts is $40.00, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for FVRR is 32.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FVRR was 554.07K shares.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has experienced a 0.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.60% rise in the past month, and a 2.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for FVRR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVRR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for FVRR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FVRR, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

FVRR Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.71. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw 35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+81.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -21.84. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.