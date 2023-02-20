First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has increased by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 16.29. but the company has seen a 2.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FCF is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCF is $16.79, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for FCF is 91.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for FCF on February 19, 2023 was 487.43K shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FCF stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly gain of 19.93% and a quarterly surge of 13.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for FCF stock, with a simple moving average of 16.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $16 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCF reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for FCF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

FCF Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Price T Michael, who purchase 13,212 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Jan 27. After this action, Price T Michael now owns 321,756 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $183,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +29.95. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.