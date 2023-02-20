Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 19.30. However, the company has experienced a 4.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is above average at 52.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $21.93, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXTR on February 19, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) Stock

EXTR’s stock has risen by 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.59% and a quarterly rise of 4.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 33.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT, who sale 669 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT now owns 20,950 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $12,564 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 237,267 shares at $195,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.