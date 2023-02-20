Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 96.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Restaurants, Grocery Stores Battle Over Consumers’ Stretched Dollars

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PZZA is $96.06, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for PZZA is 34.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PZZA on February 19, 2023 was 492.57K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Papa John’s International Inc.’s (PZZA) Stock

The stock of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has gone up by 6.83% for the week, with a 14.55% rise in the past month and a 12.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for PZZA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for PZZA stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

PZZA Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.97. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw 15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Boakye Marvin, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $85.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Boakye Marvin now owns 11,920 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $252,438 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.13 for the present operating margin

+18.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +5.80. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.