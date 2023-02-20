Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 95.62. however, the company has experienced a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is above average at 21.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for DOX is 119.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOX on February 19, 2023 was 624.32K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Amdocs Limited’s (DOX) Stock

In the past week, DOX stock has gone down by -1.16%, with a monthly gain of 6.14% and a quarterly surge of 13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Amdocs Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for DOX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

DOX Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.77. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.