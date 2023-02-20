Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 13.30. but the company has seen a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 13.68x.

The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.78% of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on February 19, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) Stock

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month, and a 33.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 39.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Feb 02. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $512,645 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 7,459 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 175,282 shares at $97,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.