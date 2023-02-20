DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 27.68. however, the company has experienced a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DV is $32.33, which is $4.22 above the current price. The public float for DV is 163.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on February 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) Stock

In the past week, DV stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly gain of 19.62% and a quarterly surge of 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

DV Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.19. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 5,907 shares at the price of $27.81 back on Feb 14. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 54,092 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $164,262 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 1,607 shares at $27.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 54,092 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.95 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.