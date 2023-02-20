Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 57.11. However, the company has seen a 2.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is $58.64, which is -$1.14 below the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMC on February 19, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) Stock

The stock of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has gone up by 2.37% for the week, with a 9.87% rise in the past month and a 20.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for CMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for CMC stock, with a simple moving average of 32.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CMC Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.39. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 227,651 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $7,216,633 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman, President & CEO of Commercial Metals Company, sale 19,500 shares at $49.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 483,785 shares at $966,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.