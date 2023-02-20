ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 17.29. but the company has seen a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for ADTN is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADTN is $30.33, which is $12.41 above than the current price. The public float for ADTN is 74.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of ADTN on February 19, 2023 was 493.73K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) Stock

The stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has seen a -1.05% decrease in the past week, with a -10.30% drop in the past month, and a -16.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for ADTN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $26 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ADTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ADTN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

ADTN Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.54 for the present operating margin

+38.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stands at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.