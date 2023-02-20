Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 66.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Winnebago Had a Big Drop in Travel Trailer Sales. The Stock Nosedives.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by analysts is $65.63, which is -$1.75 below the current market price. The public float for WGO is 28.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.90% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of WGO was 469.72K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.76 Increase on Winnebago Industries Inc.’s (WGO) Stock

The stock of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has seen a 1.11% increase in the past week, with a 14.84% gain in the past month, and a 13.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for WGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for WGO stock, with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGO reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for WGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to WGO, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

WGO Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.83. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 23.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.88. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.