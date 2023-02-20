Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 65.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPX is $66.22, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 70.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume for LPX on February 19, 2023 was 754.19K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.49 Increase on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) Stock

In the past week, LPX stock has gone down by -1.32%, with a monthly gain of 4.65% and a quarterly surge of 4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $63 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LPX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LPX Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.17. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Gottung Lizanne C, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 7,635 shares at $75.02 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottung Lizanne C is holding 31,522 shares at $572,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.19 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +30.24. Equity return is now at value 90.50, with 52.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.