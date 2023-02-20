APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 22.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APG is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for APi Group Corporation (APG) is $22.89, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 205.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On February 19, 2023, APG’s average trading volume was 656.28K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.45 Increase on APi Group Corporation’s (APG) Stock

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has gone up by 3.42% for the week, with a 14.48% rise in the past month and a 17.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for APG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to APG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

APG Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.75. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from MALKIN ANTHONY E, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 19. After this action, MALKIN ANTHONY E now owns 83,400 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $649,300 using the latest closing price.

MALKIN ANTHONY E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, purchase 21,500 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that MALKIN ANTHONY E is holding 77,396 shares at $324,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.45 for the present operating margin

+20.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.