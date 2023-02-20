Euronav NV (EURN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 16.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 16.46x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EURN is $19.51, which is $4.98 above than the current price. The public float for EURN is 87.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on February 19, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

EURN’s stock has risen by 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.65% and a quarterly drop of -16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Euronav NV saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.84. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.