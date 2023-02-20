Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 43.34. however, the company has experienced a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is 5.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is $47.80, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for ESNT is 104.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On February 19, 2023, ESNT’s average trading volume was 424.99K shares.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Stock Records 15.54% Quarterly Movement

ESNT’s stock has risen by 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.94% and a quarterly rise of 15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Essent Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for ESNT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ESNT, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.98. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from Gibbons Mary Lourdes, who sale 1,072 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Gibbons Mary Lourdes now owns 247,293 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $48,240 using the latest closing price.

Dutt Aditya, the Director of Essent Group Ltd., sale 6,000 shares at $39.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Dutt Aditya is holding 23,023 shares at $235,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +83.07. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.51.