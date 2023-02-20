Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 21.83. but the company has seen a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/07/22 that Two Media Stocks That Look Oversold, According to Citi

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $31.25, which is $9.37 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 184.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on February 19, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) Stock Performance

EDR’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.01% and a quarterly rise of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EDR Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Fullerton William K., who sale 13,853 shares at the price of $21.62 back on Jan 03. After this action, Fullerton William K. now owns 67,535 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $299,509 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS SETH D, the Chief Legal Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 2,452 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that KRAUSS SETH D is holding 31,057 shares at $53,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+43.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at -5.84. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.