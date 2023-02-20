Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 86.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/11/23 that Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 13.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.51.

The public float for EMN is 118.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On February 19, 2023, EMN’s average trading volume was 964.02K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 0.16 Increase on Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has experienced a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.03% rise in the past month, and a 2.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $92 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EMN, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

EMN Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.04. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from COX MARK K, who sale 4,858 shares at the price of $120.79 back on Feb 25. After this action, COX MARK K now owns 3,509 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $586,798 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 8.00 for asset returns.