e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 74.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 86.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) by analysts is $72.09, which is -$4.75 below the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ELF was 793.05K shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock Records 39.17% Quarterly Movement

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a 3.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.86% gain in the past month and a 39.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.60% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 76.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ELF, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.80. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from Franks Joshua Allen, who sale 12,161 shares at the price of $72.40 back on Feb 09. After this action, Franks Joshua Allen now owns 114,277 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $880,447 using the latest closing price.

Levitan Lauren Cooks, the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 2,974 shares at $70.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Levitan Lauren Cooks is holding 28,209 shares at $210,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.