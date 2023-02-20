Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 13.92. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for DX is 52.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DX was 1.08M shares.

The Volatility of Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) Stock: A -2.27% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month, and a 9.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for DX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for DX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $18.75, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to DX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

DX Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from BOSTON BYRON L, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Oct 26. After this action, BOSTON BYRON L now owns 402,634 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 400,134 shares at $130,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.