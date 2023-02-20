Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 356.83. but the company has seen a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/31/22 that Pizzerias, Chains Work to Recruit Delivery Drivers

The price-to-earnings ratio for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 28.84x. The 36-month beta value for DPZ is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DPZ is $383.95, which is $28.59 above than the current price. The public float for DPZ is 35.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on February 19, 2023 was 536.55K shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Stock Experiences 2.44% Monthly Change

DPZ stock saw an increase of 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.44% and a quarterly increase of -1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $360 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DPZ, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

DPZ Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.94. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from LOPEZ PATRICIA E, who sale 244 shares at the price of $351.93 back on Dec 23. After this action, LOPEZ PATRICIA E now owns 1,519 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $85,871 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH, the President, U.S. & Global Svcs of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $354.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH is holding 3,180 shares at $454,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+38.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +11.72. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with 27.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.