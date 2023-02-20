DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 41.70. However, the company has seen a 0.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DCP is at 2.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCP is $41.88, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for DCP is 90.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume for DCP on February 19, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock Faces 0.20% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, DCP stock has gone up by 0.05%, with a monthly decline of -0.83% and a quarterly surge of 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.21% for DCP Midstream LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for DCP stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $39 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DCP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DCP Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.81. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP starting from Denton Clifford Todd, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $39.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Denton Clifford Todd now owns 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream LP, valued at $107,879 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.15 for the present operating margin

+8.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at +6.92. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.