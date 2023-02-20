Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 43.37. However, the company has seen a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DQ is $61.79, which is $20.83 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 68.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for DQ on February 19, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) Stock

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a -5.35% drop in the past month, and a -23.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -21.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DQ Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.38. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.