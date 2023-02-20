Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 44.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) by analysts is $61.81, which is $16.96 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTK was 1.05M shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

CYTK’s stock has seen a 4.89% increase for the week, with a 9.02% rise in the past month and a 14.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for Cytokinetics Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.30% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.61. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $43.74 back on Feb 09. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 156,589 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $306,180 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 4,000 shares at $43.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 152,589 shares at $174,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.54 for the present operating margin

+86.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -305.72. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.