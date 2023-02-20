CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 24.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $27.42, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 132.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on February 19, 2023 was 673.44K shares.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

CVBF’s stock has seen a -0.53% decrease for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a -10.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for CVBF stock, with a simple moving average of -5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVBF reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CVBF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVBF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

CVBF Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Farnsworth David F, who sale 11,553 shares at the price of $28.51 back on Oct 31. After this action, Farnsworth David F now owns 34,796 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $329,405 using the latest closing price.

Farnsworth David F, the EVP & CCO of CVB Financial Corp., sale 3,447 shares at $28.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Farnsworth David F is holding 34,796 shares at $98,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.