Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 87.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is above average at 14.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for CCK is 117.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCK on February 19, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has experienced a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.47% rise in the past month, and a 9.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCK, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

CCK Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.52. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Kalaus Christy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $93.90 back on Sep 08. After this action, Kalaus Christy L. now owns 4,894 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $46,950 using the latest closing price.

NOVAES DJALMA JR, the President – Americas Division of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $105.38 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NOVAES DJALMA JR is holding 80,328 shares at $526,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.