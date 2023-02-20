CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 10.99. However, the company has seen a -8.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is $16.08, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 113.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on February 19, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

The Volatility of CoreCivic Inc.’s (CXW) Stock: A -8.49% Ratio for the Week

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has experienced a -8.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.00% drop in the past month, and a -11.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for CXW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for CXW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $10.85. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from GARFINKLE DAVID, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Feb 15. After this action, GARFINKLE DAVID now owns 316,687 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $79,961 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 187,250 shares at $53,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +6.63. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.