Constellium SE (CSTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 14.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 6.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSTM is 2.17.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Constellium SE (CSTM) is $16.95, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 142.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On February 19, 2023, CSTM’s average trading volume was 930.00K shares.

Real-Time Update: Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

CSTM stock saw an increase of 1.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.98% and a quarterly increase of 16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Constellium SE (CSTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for CSTM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.55. In addition, Constellium SE saw 19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.