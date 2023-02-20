Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 7.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Christie’s to Auction Iconic Man Ray Photograph for $5 Million or More

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHRS is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHRS is 71.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRS on February 19, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s (CHRS) Stock: A -6.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has gone up by 1.56% for the week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month and a 6.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.67% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for CHRS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CHRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

CHRS Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Coherus BioSciences Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.