Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 13.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for COGT is at 1.74.

The public float for COGT is 66.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume for COGT on February 19, 2023 was 748.67K shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has seen a -2.15% decrease in the past week, with a 8.25% gain in the past month, and a 22.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for COGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for COGT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COGT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COGT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $24 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COGT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for COGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to COGT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

COGT Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COGT fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, Cogent Biosciences Inc. saw 17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COGT starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jun 16. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,472,124 shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc., valued at $9,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COGT

Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.04.