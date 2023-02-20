Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 47.97. However, the company has experienced a -1.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is 47.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is $62.58, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On February 19, 2023, CIEN’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has gone down by -1.63% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a 8.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIEN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.98. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Rothenstein David M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $48.68 back on Feb 15. After this action, Rothenstein David M now owns 253,168 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $170,380 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $48.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 107,091 shares at $97,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.