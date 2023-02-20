Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 133.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that This Small-Cap Stock Can Pivot Between Old and New Energy

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is above average at 71.96x. The 36-month beta value for GTLS is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTLS is $195.13, which is $68.73 above than the current price. The public float for GTLS is 36.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GTLS on February 19, 2023 was 895.06K shares.

The -20.24% Simple Moving Average of Chart Industries Inc.’s (GTLS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has seen a -3.43% decrease in the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a 5.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for GTLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for GTLS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $259. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GTLS, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.20. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+21.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.