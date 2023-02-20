Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 254.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is above average at 29.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.

The public float for CRL is 50.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRL on February 19, 2023 was 572.04K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s (CRL) Stock

CRL stock saw an increase of 1.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.95% and a quarterly increase of 4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for CRL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRL reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for CRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRL, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

CRL Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.20. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw 14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from Girshick Birgit, who sale 3,205 shares at the price of $254.39 back on Feb 16. After this action, Girshick Birgit now owns 41,038 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $815,310 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER JAMES C, the Chairman, President and CEO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that FOSTER JAMES C is holding 216,594 shares at $5,000,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.