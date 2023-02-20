Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.88. However, the company has experienced a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.23x.

The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.67M shares.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

EBR’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly drop of -13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.89% for EBR stock, with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.