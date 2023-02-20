Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 126.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $143.54, which is $14.99 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on February 19, 2023 was 664.56K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) Stock

CBOE’s stock has seen a 2.29% increase for the week, with a 5.56% rise in the past month and a 5.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Cboe Global Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for CBOE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $144 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CBOE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CBOE Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.90. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Griebenow Jill, who sale 400 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Griebenow Jill now owns 7,230 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $51,200 using the latest closing price.

Sexton John P, the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 2,872 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sexton John P is holding 15,190 shares at $364,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.96. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.