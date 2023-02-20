CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 15.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CDNA is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDNA is $26.17, which is $10.57 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CDNA on February 19, 2023 was 928.20K shares.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock Faces 4.47% Weekly Volatility

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has seen a 1.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.95% gain in the past month and a 14.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of -17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNA, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CDNA Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.59. In addition, CareDx Inc saw 36.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 8,488 shares at the price of $15.48 back on Feb 10. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 543,452 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $131,386 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald sale 11,094 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 551,940 shares at $178,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.93 for the present operating margin

+66.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -10.34. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.