Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 19.70.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.

The public float for CSII is 40.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSII on February 19, 2023 was 579.75K shares.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

CSII stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.96% and a quarterly increase of 38.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.67% for CSII stock, with a simple moving average of 34.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CSII by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CSII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSII reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CSII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CSII, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

CSII Trading at 35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +43.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSII remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. saw 44.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSII starting from Points Jeffrey S., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on May 20. After this action, Points Jeffrey S. now owns 109,312 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., valued at $43,496 using the latest closing price.

Ward Scott R., the Chairman and CEO of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Ward Scott R. is holding 580,713 shares at $43,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSII

Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -11.90 for asset returns.