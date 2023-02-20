Canon Inc. (CAJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 21.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is 12.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAJ is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Canon Inc. (CAJ) is $24.76, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for CAJ is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On February 19, 2023, CAJ’s average trading volume was 407.14K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Canon Inc.’s (CAJ) Stock

CAJ stock saw a decrease of -0.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Canon Inc. (CAJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for CAJ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

CAJ Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAJ fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Canon Inc. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+45.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canon Inc. stands at +6.05. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.72. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Canon Inc. (CAJ), the company’s capital structure generated 13.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.82. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.