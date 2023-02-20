Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 78.36. but the company has seen a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 20.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The public float for CP is 929.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On February 19, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CP stock has gone down by -2.59%, with a monthly decline of -0.26% and a quarterly surge of 0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $98 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

CP Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.44. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+40.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +39.90. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.