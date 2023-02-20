Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 117.44. however, the company has experienced a -2.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/14/22 that A Rail Strike Could Stoke Inflation and Cost $2 Billion a Day

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for CNI is 664.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CNI was 1.01M shares.

Real-Time Update: Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

CNI’s stock has fallen by -2.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly drop of -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Canadian National Railway Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNI reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for CNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CNI, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CNI Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.08. In addition, Canadian National Railway Company saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Company stands at +29.92. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.